Mālama Maui Nui hosts ‘Restoring the ʻĀina’ seminar on Dec. 16

Event flyer. (Courtesy: Mālama Maui Nui)

Mālama Maui Nui invites the public to its next Talking ʻŌpala seminar, “Restoring the ʻĀina,” on Tuesday, Dec. 16 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Four Seasons Resort Maui Ballroom.

This month’s session shifts the focus from waste reduction to the condition of Maui’s lands and the restoration work happening across the island. This panel-style event will feature organizations leading ʻāina restoration, revitalizing ecosystems and conducting hands-on community workdays.

Featured speakers include representatives from Kupu, Hawaiʻi Land Trust and Kaʻehu.

Panelists will discuss issues faced on the land, the impacts of community-driven stewardship and how residents can participate in ongoing restoration projects, including fishpond and loʻi revitalization, invasive species removal and ahupuaʻa restoration.

This event is free and open to the public.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 16

Time: 5 – 6 p.m.

Location: Four Seasons Resort Maui Ballroom, Wailea (3900 Wailea Alanui Drive, Kīhei, HI 96753)