Hawaiʻi architect Lance Hirai with G70 earns national recognition and industry certification

Lance Hirai

G70 announced that its associate principal and architect, Lance Hirai, AIA, WELL AP, ALEP, has earned a number of recognitions and certifications that will help the local design firm continue to develop inspired design solutions for its clients.

Earlier this year, Hirai became the first Hawai‘i-based architect to earn the Accredited Learning Environments Planner credential from the Association for Learning Environments, an interdisciplinary association of professionals working at the intersection of learning and place to drive the evolution of learning environments. The ALEP certification signifies excellence in the industry and is designed to elevate professional standards and enhance individual performance in planning, designing, equipping, and maintaining educational environments.

“Designing for Hawai‘i’s youth carries an immense kuleana,” said Hirai. “The next generation deserves learning environments that inspire curiosity, belonging, and resilience. I am grateful for the opportunity to help guide our profession forward and to continue supporting young leaders who will shape Hawai‘i’s future.”

Hirai was also named to the Building Design + Construction 40 Under 40 class of 2025 — a national outlet covering the architecture, engineering and construction industry — as well as the Pacific Century Fellows 2026 cohort — a highly competitive leadership development program in Hawai‘i.

In 2026, Lance will begin his term as president of the Honolulu chapter of the American Institute of Architects, a network of architects and design professionals who share a passion for thoughtful planning and collaborative leadership. He plans to deepen this work by expanding collaborations with educators, strengthening internship-to-employment pipelines, and creating more opportunities for young architects to contribute to community-centered design across Hawai‘i. Hirai’s presidency begins as G70 continues to expand its role as a nationally recognized, locally grounded design firm committed to delivering innovative and culturally rooted educational environments across the state.

“Lance’s work reflects G70’s commitment to designing learning spaces that uplift Hawai‘i’s youth,” said Kawika McKeague, president of G70. “His dedication to mentoring emerging professionals, engaging our island communities, and advancing educational design makes him an exceptional leader for AIA Honolulu.”

With more than a decade of experience in education projects, Hirai brings a student-centered design ethos strengthened by his extensive mentorship work and his new perspective as a father-to-be. His foundational work on the ʻIolani School K–1 Community shaped his belief that early learning environments must balance cultural grounding with sensory awareness, campus flow, and flexible learning zones that support students of all abilities. These lessons continue to guide a series of education projects now underway and slated for 2026, including work for Namahana Charter School, Assets School, and more. Each project reflects his commitment to creating schools that reinforce connection between community, culture, and learning.

Hirai has also become a driving force in developing Hawai‘i’s emerging design talent. Through the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa School of Architecture, G70, AIA Honolulu, and the Boys & Girls Club of Hawai‘i, he has mentored more than 300 young professionals, helping students, interns, and early-career architects gain exposure to real-world design challenges, professional pathways, and leadership opportunities. His mentorship efforts extend beyond the studio to include volunteer roles supporting career exploration for local youth, hands-on workshops for aspiring designers, and initiatives that broaden access to the architecture field for underrepresented groups.

Hirai earned a Bachelor of Arts in architectural design from the University of Washington and a Master of Architecture from the University of Southern California. He is a proud alumnus of ʻIolani School.

Established in 1971, G70 is Hawai‘i’s leading multi-discipline design firm specializing in architecture, interior design, civil engineering, planning and environment. G70 is deeply invested in understanding and perpetuating the cultural and historical resonance of every place it touches. With a mission to create hope for future generations, G70’s diverse team of entrepreneurial and highly creative individuals aspire to contribute to the betterment of lives and places in Hawai‘i and across the Pacific. For more information, visit www.g70.design.