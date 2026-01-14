Maintenance work to temporarily affect Waiehu Golf Course, Waiheʻe Beach Park

Waiehu Municipal Golf Course. PC: Department of Parks and Recreation

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced temporary service impacts at Waiehu Golf Course, Waiheʻe Beach Park in the coming weeks.

Intermittent, brief play delays at Waiehu Golf Course will occur as construction vehicles access the south end of the course during irrigation pond liner replacement work from Jan. 19, 2026, through mid- to late February. Irrigation will be reduced during this time and users may experience drier ground conditions. For more information, contact the DPR Maintenance Division at 808-270-7382.

Due to the nearby Waiehu Municipal Golf course project, irrigation will be reduced at Waiheʻe Beach Park from Jan. 19 through mid- to late February. Drier ground conditions are expected. For more information, contact the DPR Maintenance Division at 808-270-7382.

For general County DPR information, visit mauicounty.gov/parks.