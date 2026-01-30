Seattle Seahawks to host two free flag football clinics for girls on Hawaiʻi Island

The Seattle Seahawks will host two free girls’ flag football clinics for high school athletes on Hawai‘i Island, in partnership with the Hawai‘i High School Athletic Association and the Hawai‘i Department of Education.

The first clinic will be on Saturday, Jan. 31, at Waiākea High School in Hilo; the second will be on Sunday, Feb. 1, at Kealakehe High School in Kona. Both sessions run from 9 to 11 a.m., cover the same skills and drills — and participants are welcome to register for and attend both.

“We’re proud to partner with the Seattle Seahawks, HHSAA and the Department of Education to bring these flag football clinics to Hawai‘i Island,” said Caroline Anderson, interim president and CEO of Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. “Partnerships like this reflect the value of bringing meaningful sports experiences directly to young women, where they live and learn — giving them access to professional-level coaching and the opportunity to build skills, confidence and teamwork both on and off the field.”

Registration is free and space is limited. Register at: seahawks.com/community/future-of-football/flag-football