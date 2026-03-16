Maui News

Traffic advisory for the intersection of Puʻunēnē Avenue and Kamehameha Avenue

March 16, 2026, 6:27 AM HST
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The traffic signal at the Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) and Kamehameha Avenue intersection is flashing in red because flooding from the kona low storm damaged the traffic signal cabinet.

Signs will be placed at the intersection to remind motorists to treat the intersection as a four-way stop. If vehicles arrive at the intersection at the same time, please yield to the vehicle to the right. Drivers should use their signal if turning at the intersection.

An update on the signal repair will be made by this afternoon, Monday, March 16.

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