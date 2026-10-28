Temporary safe parking site wins unanimous Maui Council approval, but potential severe weather delays opening

Maui News Georgia Bulldogs Win 2026 Kā‘anapali Classic by OUTRIGGER; host Hawaiʻi finishes…
Crime Statistics Maui woman pleads guilty to conspiracy involving international romance fraud scheme…
Temporary safe parking site wins unanimous Maui Council approval, but potential severe weather delays openingThe Maui County Council voted 9-0 on Friday to approve a bill that lets the county open a temporary site for people living in their vehicles along Pūlehu Road, even as advocates for houseless residents called the location a “dust bowl,” and some council... October 28, 2026 · 05:15am
All schools on Molokaʻi closed due to flooded roads, Oct. 28, 2026All schools on Molokaʻi closed today, Oct. 28, 2026, due to flooded roads. This includes: Molokaʻi High, Molokaʻi Middle, Kaunakakai Elementary, Kilohana Elementary and Maunaloa Elementary on...
Maui News Maui County DPR announces weather-related park and facility closures
Maui Business The Shops at Wailea welcomes Signature by The Kahala for limited-time holiday pop-up
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Council gives initial approval for new investigator to target Lahaina contractor fraud
Ask the Candidates – Maui County Mayor
Maui Emergency Management Agency moves into new Emergency Operations Center
Mayor Bissen proposes $30M in bond funding to protect critical Molokaʻi lands, water…
12,000 Maui County’s voters have returned ballots to date
Introducing Ulu-a-Paeahu: A descendant-led cultural organization takes root in Honuaʻula…
Maui Council committee questions temporary site plan for people living in vehicles
Grand opening of ‘Ulu o Lele in Lahaina set for Nov. 10
Council committee backs temporary sewer deal for new Central Maui school
ʻAlalā reach milestones on Maui: Released Hawaiian crows show encouraging signs of…
Maui County launches online TAT portal nearly three years after audit flagged collection…
Maui United Way details Kamaʻāina Credit application process and yearlong pilot to…
HJI 15 days to election: How do mayoral candidates compare on Maui County’s challenging…
Help needed to report seabird fallout
Wailuku Film Festival returns for second year in mid-June 2027
Work underway on Safe Parking temporary site to address urgent concerns with Pūlehu…
Latest Maui News
Maui woman pleads guilty to conspiracy involving international romance fraud scheme targeting elderly
A Maui woman and twin brothers from Ghana have pleaded guilty to charges of being part of an international criminal network that devised romance fraud schemes to obtain money from victims who were mostly older Americans.
Maui County DPR announces weather-related park and facility closures
The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced several weather-related and non-weather-related closures for parks and facilities on Maui.
The Shops at Wailea welcomes Signature by The Kahala for limited-time holiday pop-up
The Shops at Wailea welcomes Signature by The Kahala, the signature retail concept of the celebrated Oʻahu luxury resort, for a limited-time holiday pop-up. Open through Dec. 31, 2026, the boutique marks the brand’s first retail presence on Maui, offering a curated collection of Hawaii-made gourmet gifts, specialty foods, resort merchandise and exclusive Hello Kitty collectibles.
UH Law School brings recruitment events to Maui and Kauaʻi
The William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is headed to the neighbor islands. This fall, the law school will host a series of informational sessions across Hawaiʻi for prospective students.
Dream Resorts appoints Nikki Golden as Director of Experience
Dream Resorts, the hospitality company behind Maui Resort Rentals and Beachview Rentals, has announced the appointment of Nikki Golden as Director of Experience. In her new role, Golden will oversee Guest and Owner Experience while helping establish a unified service model and experience standards across the growing Dream Resorts portfolio.
Maui County voters: Watch for official ballot-related communication
Maui County’s registered voters with email addresses in their voter record will automatically receive notification when their ballot package has been mailed, received and accepted for counting, or if there is an issue with their ballot envelope that needs to be addressed.
Hawai’i’s 2026 dry season 3rd wettest in 30 years; but wet season will be opposite with increased wildfire risk
If the NOAA wet season forecast is accurate, the state may experience drier-than-normal conditions and droughts in many areas due to El Niño.
All schools on Molokaʻi closed due to flooded roads, Oct. 28, 2026
All schools on Molokaʻi closed today, Oct. 28, 2026, due to flooded roads. This includes: Molokaʻi High, Molokaʻi Middle, Kaunakakai Elementary, Kilohana Elementary and Maunaloa Elementary on Molokaʻi. Flooded roads are affecting safe access to the campuses.
Maui welcomes Hawaiian season of rest and renewal at Historic Mokuʻula
The County of Maui opened Makahiki Maui Nui, a new collaborative initiative honoring the Hawaiian season of Makahiki, with Wehena Makahiki, an opening ceremony held Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Royal Complex of Mokuʻula/Mokuhinia in Lahaina.
Maui police seek help identifying five unclaimed bodies
The Maui Police Department, in coordination with its healthcare partner, is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating next of kin for several deceased individuals within Maui County.
Temporary safe parking site wins unanimous Maui Council approval, but potential severe weather delays opening
The Maui County Council voted 9-0 on Friday to approve a bill that lets the county open a temporary site for people living in their vehicles along Pūlehu Road, even as advocates for houseless residents called the location a “dust bowl,” and some council members warned that the project needs a clearer framework and more site improvements.
Hawai‘i Journalism Initiative
In West Maui, Democrat-turned-Republican defends House seat against Lahaina Strong organizer, local business advocate
Maui County voters to decide 8 charter amendments, 2 state constitutional amendments. What would the changes mean?
Maui Family Support Services, Inc.
Parent Educator - Kapili Ke Kahua Home Visiting
Central Maui · 1 week ago
Maui Family Support Services, Inc.
CHILD DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST - HO'OWAIWAI KAIAULU
Central Maui · 1 week ago
History & Culture
Maui Business
ASB teammates support local families and affordable housing with $271,000 in contributions to five nonprofits
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Maui Food and Dining
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Wildfires & Recovery
Maui Discussion
Maui Crime
Maui woman pleads guilty to conspiracy involving international romance fraud scheme targeting elderly
Maui man, Okudara, admits to mailing packages of methamphetamine and cocaine from California to Maui
Housing & Real Estate
ASB teammates support local families and affordable housing with $271,000 in contributions to five nonprofits
Council narrowly rejects resolutions to rezone condos as hotels for continued transient vacation rental use
Maui Activities
Christmas comes to Kā‘anapali with The Westin Maui’s new Holiday Suite and a full season of festivities
Big Island News
Subaru Telescope to join NASA’s Roman Space Telescope on Maunakea for international partnership
Hawaiʻi Island observatory will contribute 100 nights to international space research.
Disaster Loan Outreach Center to open in South Kona to help businesses, private nonprofits, residents following May quake
Beginning Monday, Nov. 2, the Community Resource Center in Captain Cook, also known as Yano Hall, will be converted into a Disaster Loan Outreach Center. Customer service representatives will be present to answer questions and assist with the disaster loan application process.
University of Hawaiʻi awarded $4.4M federal grant to expand college pathways for rural Big Island students
The project, which runs through 2032, will support students from seven target schools in Kohala, Honokaʻa, Keaʻau, Kaʻū and Pāhoa.
3 Big Island professionals to graduate from rigorous Hawai‘i Agricultural Leadership Program on Nov. 9
This year's 14 graduates identified ways to reduce Hawaiʻi’s dependence on food imports and strengthen its food system.
Kauai News
Seniors at UH Hilo among winners of NASA’s Deep Space Food Challenge for crews on Mars
Leilani Jensen and Raven Kromer's winning design was inspired by Polynesian voyagers and traditional Hawaiian farming techniques.
Dry season in Hawaiʻi 3rd wettest in 30 years; but low rainfall, high fire risk forecast for wet season
If the NOAA wet season forecast is accurate, the state may experience drier-than-normal conditions and droughts in many areas due to El Niño.
State awareness campaign urges residents to ‘Keep Kids Safe’ as part of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week messaging
This year’s awareness campaign encourages Hawaiʻi families to “Get the Facts. Test Your Keiki. Check Your Home” for possible contamination; educational webinar scheduled for this morning, Oct. 28.
Hawaiʻi voters to decide on two state constitutional amendments, one Kauaʻi County Charter amendment
Hawaiʻi voters to decide amendments on timing for judge appointments, funding public infrastructure and one amendment that clarifies the planning commission appeal process in the Kauaʻi County Charter.