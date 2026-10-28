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    • Maui welcomes Hawaiian season of rest and renewal at Historic Mokuʻula

    The County of Maui opened Makahiki Maui Nui, a new collaborative initiative honoring the Hawaiian season of Makahiki, with Wehena Makahiki, an opening ceremony held Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Royal...

    Maui News Georgia Bulldogs Win 2026 Kā‘anapali Classic by OUTRIGGER; host Hawaiʻi finishes…

    Crime Statistics Maui woman pleads guilty to conspiracy involving international romance fraud scheme…

    Temporary safe parking site wins unanimous Maui Council approval, but potential severe weather delays opening

    The Maui County Council voted 9-0 on Friday to approve a bill that lets the county open a temporary site for people living in their vehicles along Pūlehu Road, even as advocates for houseless residents called the location a “dust bowl,” and some council... October 28, 2026 · 05:15am
    Pexels. https://www.pexels.com/photo/interior-of-abandoned-building-256395/

    All schools on Molokaʻi closed due to flooded roads, Oct. 28, 2026

    All schools on Molokaʻi closed today, Oct. 28, 2026, due to flooded roads. This includes: Molokaʻi High, Molokaʻi Middle, Kaunakakai Elementary, Kilohana Elementary and Maunaloa Elementary on...

    Maui News Maui County DPR announces weather-related park and facility closures

    Maui Business The Shops at Wailea welcomes Signature by The Kahala for limited-time holiday pop-up

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    Latest Maui News Chevron Forward

    Maui woman pleads guilty to conspiracy involving international romance fraud scheme targeting elderly

    A Maui woman and twin brothers from Ghana have pleaded guilty to charges of being part of an international criminal network that devised romance fraud schemes to obtain money from victims who were mostly older Americans.

    Maui County DPR announces weather-related park and facility closures

    The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced several weather-related and non-weather-related closures for parks and facilities on Maui.

    The Shops at Wailea welcomes Signature by The Kahala for limited-time holiday pop-up

    The Shops at Wailea welcomes Signature by The Kahala, the signature retail concept of the celebrated Oʻahu luxury resort, for a limited-time holiday pop-up. Open through Dec. 31, 2026, the boutique marks the brand’s first retail presence on Maui, offering a curated collection of Hawaii-made gourmet gifts, specialty foods, resort merchandise and exclusive Hello Kitty collectibles.

    UH Law School brings recruitment events to Maui and Kauaʻi

    The William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is headed to the neighbor islands. This fall, the law school will host a series of informational sessions across Hawaiʻi for prospective students.

    Dream Resorts appoints Nikki Golden as Director of Experience

    Dream Resorts, the hospitality company behind Maui Resort Rentals and Beachview Rentals, has announced the appointment of Nikki Golden as Director of Experience. In her new role, Golden will oversee Guest and Owner Experience while helping establish a unified service model and experience standards across the growing Dream Resorts portfolio.

    Maui County voters: Watch for official ballot-related communication

    Maui County’s registered voters with email addresses in their voter record will automatically receive notification when their ballot package has been mailed, received and accepted for counting, or if there is an issue with their ballot envelope that needs to be addressed.

    Hawai’i’s 2026 dry season 3rd wettest in 30 years; but wet season will be opposite with increased wildfire risk

    If the NOAA wet season forecast is accurate, the state may experience drier-than-normal conditions and droughts in many areas due to El Niño.

    All schools on Molokaʻi closed due to flooded roads, Oct. 28, 2026

    All schools on Molokaʻi closed today, Oct. 28, 2026, due to flooded roads. This includes: Molokaʻi High, Molokaʻi Middle, Kaunakakai Elementary, Kilohana Elementary and Maunaloa Elementary on Molokaʻi. Flooded roads are affecting safe access to the campuses.

    Maui welcomes Hawaiian season of rest and renewal at Historic Mokuʻula

    The County of Maui opened Makahiki Maui Nui, a new collaborative initiative honoring the Hawaiian season of Makahiki, with Wehena Makahiki, an opening ceremony held Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Royal Complex of Mokuʻula/Mokuhinia in Lahaina.

    Maui police seek help identifying five unclaimed bodies

    The Maui Police Department, in coordination with its healthcare partner, is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating next of kin for several deceased individuals within Maui County.

    Temporary safe parking site wins unanimous Maui Council approval, but potential severe weather delays opening

    The Maui County Council voted 9-0 on Friday to approve a bill that lets the county open a temporary site for people living in their vehicles along Pūlehu Road, even as advocates for houseless residents called the location a “dust bowl,” and some council members warned that the project needs a clearer framework and more site improvements.

    Hawai‘i Department of Transportation receives $40.1 million federal grant for Port of Kahului

    The grant will support the $56.1 million Port of Kahului Cargo Yard Expansion project, significantly increasing landside capacity and operational efficiency at Maui’s sole commercial port.

    Hawai‘i Journalism Initiative Chevron Forward

    Bissen, Sugimura make last big push for mayor as big money pours into Maui County race
    In West Maui, Democrat-turned-Republican defends House seat against Lahaina Strong organizer, local business advocate
    Maui County voters to decide 8 charter amendments, 2 state constitutional amendments. What would the changes mean?
    With new school 3 years away, Lahaina elementary students, staff make do in post-fire temporary campus
    Looking for locally based talent?
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    History & Culture Chevron Forward

    Maui welcomes Hawaiian season of rest and renewal at Historic Mokuʻula
    Hawaiʻi Congressional Delegation leads resolutions honoring Hawaiian History
    Community turns out for UH Maui College’s Molokaʻi Farm Niu & Kalo Festival
    Nolo nearly stationary south of Hawaiʻi Island, forecast to strengthen and remain well south of islands

    Maui Business Chevron Forward

    The Shops at Wailea welcomes Signature by The Kahala for limited-time holiday pop-up

    Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi earns high rating for Medicare health plan

    Raiman Rocks, a new fine jewelry boutique opens Nov. 14 at The Shops at Wailea

    ASB teammates support local families and affordable housing with $271,000 in contributions to five nonprofits

    Hawaiian Airlines starts construction of new premium lounge at Honolulu Airport

    Arts & Entertainment Chevron Forward

    Pōʻai Lincoln wins title at 5th Annual Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Haʻihaʻi Falsetto Contest

    Wailea Beach Resort to host Halloween Nalu Night Slide, Oct. 25

    12th Annual Maui Songwriters Festival returns to the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, Jan. 6-9, 2027

    ‘The Morning KISS’ with Ed Kanoi welcomes Patty Lee

    Grand opening of ‘Ulu o Lele in Lahaina set for Nov. 10

    Maui Food and Dining Chevron Forward

    Kapalua Resort Restaurant Week, Oct. 26 – Nov. 6
    Coconuts Fish Cafe launches new fundraiser program for local nonprofits and schools
    Sheraton Maui opens Italian-inspired restaurant on Kāʻanapali Beach
    UHMC celebrates 50 years of culinary education with 2026 Annual Noble Chef Gala and Wine Dinner Series
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    Kihei • Wailea • Makena

    Central
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    Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

    North Shore
    & Upcountry

    Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

    West
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    Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu

    Wildfires & Recovery Chevron Forward

    Council gives initial approval for new investigator to target Lahaina contractor fraud
    USPS says it will consider curbside mail delivery for rebuilt Lahaina homes
    Maui County streamlines SMA permit process for qualifying post-wildfire Lahaina reconstruction
    Arita Poulson selected to lead first commercial rebuild on Lahaina’s Front Street
    Maui County launches housing navigator program for wildfire survivors as state ends case management

    Maui Discussion Chevron Forward

    Op-Ed: Lower condo prices don’t mean affordable housing for Maui residents
    Op-Ed: New rules for awarding county grants could boost transparency, but more action needed
    Op Ed: MEO reflects on history, celebration of Community Action Month
    Op-Ed: Beyond Tax Relief — Delivering Real Housing Solutions for Hawaiʻi
    Op-Ed: Tips to support respiratory health for Hawaiʻi residents

    Maui Crime Chevron Forward

    Maui woman pleads guilty to conspiracy involving international romance fraud scheme targeting elderly
    Maui jury finds extended terms warranted for protection of the public in Officer O murder case
    Lahaina man sentenced to consecutive terms totaling 60 years for sexual assault against a child
    Maui man, Okudara, admits to mailing packages of methamphetamine and cocaine from California to Maui
    Maui Police Department’s 21st CIT graduates

    Housing & Real Estate Chevron Forward

    ASB teammates support local families and affordable housing with $271,000 in contributions to five nonprofits
    Council narrowly rejects resolutions to rezone condos as hotels for continued transient vacation rental use
    Free Renterʻs Rights Training offers education to local tenants and landlords, Oct. 21, 2026
    Maui County condo sales jump in September as single-family sales decline

    Maui Activities Chevron Forward

    Christmas comes to Kā‘anapali with The Westin Maui’s new Holiday Suite and a full season of festivities
    East Maui water issues focus of Oct. 24 event at Wailele Farm in Haʻikū
    22nd Annual Lāhainā Town Cleanup rescheduled for Saturday
    Photos: 99th Maui County Fair draws thousands on opening night, more to come

    Big Island News Chevron Forward

    Subaru Telescope to join NASA’s Roman Space Telescope on Maunakea for international partnership

    Hawaiʻi Island observatory will contribute 100 nights to international space research.

    Disaster Loan Outreach Center to open in South Kona to help businesses, private nonprofits, residents following May quake

    Beginning Monday, Nov. 2, the Community Resource Center in Captain Cook, also known as Yano Hall, will be converted into a Disaster Loan Outreach Center. Customer service representatives will be present to answer questions and assist with the disaster loan application process.

    University of Hawaiʻi awarded $4.4M federal grant to expand college pathways for rural Big Island students

    The project, which runs through 2032, will support students from seven target schools in Kohala, Honokaʻa, Keaʻau, Kaʻū and Pāhoa.

    3 Big Island professionals to graduate from rigorous Hawai‘i Agricultural Leadership Program on Nov. 9

    This year's 14 graduates identified ways to reduce Hawaiʻi’s dependence on food imports and strengthen its food system.

    Families of people buried at Nāʻālehu Cemetery encouraged to submit claim for recovered items

    Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation in late September initiated a process for family members to claim items displaced by flooding caused by Hurricane Lala.

    Kauai News Chevron Forward

    Seniors at UH Hilo among winners of NASA’s Deep Space Food Challenge for crews on Mars

    Leilani Jensen and Raven Kromer's winning design was inspired by Polynesian voyagers and traditional Hawaiian farming techniques.

    Dry season in Hawaiʻi 3rd wettest in 30 years; but low rainfall, high fire risk forecast for wet season

    If the NOAA wet season forecast is accurate, the state may experience drier-than-normal conditions and droughts in many areas due to El Niño.

    State awareness campaign urges residents to ‘Keep Kids Safe’ as part of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week messaging

    This year’s awareness campaign encourages Hawaiʻi families to “Get the Facts. Test Your Keiki. Check Your Home” for possible contamination; educational webinar scheduled for this morning, Oct. 28.

    Hawaiʻi voters to decide on two state constitutional amendments, one Kauaʻi County Charter amendment

    Hawaiʻi voters to decide amendments on timing for judge appointments, funding public infrastructure and one amendment that clarifies the planning commission appeal process in the Kauaʻi County Charter.

    2 Kauaʻi professionals to graduate from rigorous Hawai‘i Agricultural Leadership Program on Nov. 9

    This year's 14 graduates identified ways to reduce Hawaiʻi’s dependence on food imports and strengthen its food system.