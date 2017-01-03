x
September 12, 2016 02:15pm
Orlene Still Too Far Out to Forecast Impacts to Hawaiʻi Weather
Credit Union Agreement Allows for Automatic Real Property Tax Payments

By Maui Now
Posted January 3, 2017, 04:07 PM HST
0 Comments
×

Maui County Service Center, where customers go to pay property taxes. Photo by Wendy Osher.

Maui County residents can now pay their property tax bills at their local credit union, and also set up automatic payments.

The agreement with the county enables Federal Credit Union members who own homes to establish a special account at their credit union, which would be dedicated to making semi-annual real property tax payments when due. Their credit unions would withdraw the funds at the designated time and make remittance to the Maui County Finance Department on their behalf.

“The automatic payments will be especially useful for homeowners who don’t have a mortgage anymore and because of that, sometimes forget that they still have to pay property taxes,” said Finance Director Danny Agsalog. “This can be a serious problem resulting in monetary penalties and even foreclosures. So we very much appreciate our credit unions cooperating with the county like this, it’s a good agreement for everyone.”

Home owners have to belong to a credit union in order to make property tax payments through the institution. The agreement includes eight Maui County chartered FCU’s on Maui and a branch of an Oʻahu credit union. They include:

Maui County FCU
Valley Isle Community FCU
Maui FCU
Kahului FCU
Wailuku FCU
West Maui Community FCU
Maui Teachers FCU
Hawaiʻi USA FCU
Molokaʻi Community FCU

Real property tax remittances will begin with the August 2017 payment. For more information and to establish this service the public is asked to contact their respective credit union.

