A Waipahu man was arrested by the FBI on terrorism charges. Ikaika Kang, 34, an active duty soldier assigned to Schofield Barracks, Hawaiʻi, was arrested by an FBI SWAT team on July 8, 2017, for allegedly providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria or ISIS, according to an announcement by FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul D. Delacourt.

SAC Delacourt, in announcing the arrest, advised, “Terrorism is the FBI’s number-one priority. In fighting this threat, the Honolulu Division of the FBI works with its law enforcement partners and the Joint Terrorism Task Force. In this case, the FBI worked closely with the US Army to protect the citizens of Hawaiʻi.”

SAC Delacourt further advised, “Kang has been under investigation by the US Army and the FBI for over a year. FBI assets and army investigative resources were continuously deployed to ensure the public’s safety during the course of this investigation and Kang’s eventual arrest.”

Currently, the FBI believes that Kang was a lone actor and that he has not associated with others who present a threat to Hawaiʻi.

A criminal complaint filed in the US District Court for the District of Hawaiʻi alleges that Kang swore allegiance to ISIS, attempted to provide military documents to ISIS, and attempted to provide training to the terrorist organization.

Kang is currently in federal custody and was scheduled to make an Initial appearance in federal court on Monday.

US Senator Mazie K. Hirono of Hawaiʻi responded to the news on Monday afternoon saying, “During my meeting earlier today with the nominee to serve as our next FBI director, I reiterated my ongoing concern about homegrown extremism and lone wolf style attacks.

“Although we are only beginning to learn more about these allegations, including whether this soldier was acting alone, we must remain vigilant to ensure our law enforcement agencies have the appropriate resources to keep our country safe. I commend the FBI for its efforts.”

*A criminal complaint is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in federal court.