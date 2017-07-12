Wine Spectator released its 2017 Restaurant Awards this week, which included 3,592 restaurants in 50 states and more than 75 countries.

The restaurants are recognized as top destinations for wine lovers and have been honored for their outstanding wine programs in Wine Spectator’s 2017 Restaurant Wine List Awards. 35 Hawai‘i Restaurants made this year’s list; 17 from Maui, 15 from O‘ahu, two from Big Island and one from Kaua‘i.

In 1981, Wine Spectator began its program to recognize the world’s best wine lists with three levels.

The Award of Excellence recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers.

The “Best of” Award of Excellence recipients offer more extensive selections with significant vintage depth and excellent breadth across multiple regions.

A total of nine Hawai‘i restaurants won the Best of Award of Excellence this year, with five located on Maui, including Lāhainā Grill, Longhi’s Lāhainā, Longhi’s Wailea, Merriman’s Kapalua and Nick’s Fishmarket.

“Restaurants continue to raise their game when it comes to wine, and we are particularly proud to present this year’s winners,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor & Publisher, Wine Spectator. “As wine becomes more important to diners, the Awards program is thriving—with an increasing number of entries, as well as growing print, digital and social audiences. Wine Spectator congratulates each and every award winner.”

The 12 Maui restaurants that won the Award of Excellence were Fleetwood’s on Front St., Gannon’s, Gerard’s, Haliʻimaile General Store, Honu Seafood & Pasta, Kō, Mala Ocean Tavern, Morimoto Maui, Pacific’O, Pūlehu, Sarento’s on the Beach, and Son’z Steakhouse.

The Grand Award is the program’s highest honor. This elite group comprises the world’s best wine programs, which deliver serious breadth of top producers, outstanding depth in mature vantages, excellent harmony with the menu and superior presentation. No Hawai‘i restaurant earned the Grand Award for 2017.

Wine Spectator magazine reaches out to more than 3 million readers worldwide. The complete list of award winners will be available on newsstands Tuesday, July 18, in the Wine Spectator’s August issue; online, where visitors can search and access exclusive content on the more than 3,500 restaurants; and on iOS via the Restaurant Awards app, which allows users to look for dining spots in any location, choosing by wine strengths, cuisine type, pricing and more.