The Maui County Liquor Commission on Wednesday unanimously voted to repeal a law that had allowed retailers to sell liquor around the clock.

The measure was signed into law earlier this year, but was met with criticism from those who argued that it would lead to an increase in drunk driving and others who complained about the lack of community input prior to its passage. A lawsuit was also filed alleging improper notification.

In addition to the restoration of the 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. restriction on alcohol retail sales, the vote also reinstates a 12 establishment cap on hostess bars.

The repeal now heads to the Mayor for his signature.