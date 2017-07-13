“It’s literally like a magic carpet ride.”

That’s how Sunshine Helicopters’ founder and owner Ross Scott describes one of the company’s tours from the sky, which feature expansive views, gentle turns and meticulous service from check-in to landing. Come along for the ride and hear his insights behind the business in our video.

Scott, who has extensive experience as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam and Alaska, moved to Maui more than three decades ago. He and his wife Anna started Sunshine in 1985 with two helicopters Scott leased from Alaska, where he had managed an aviation company. It now features two state-of-the-art helicopters, known as “The Black Beauties.” Local tours range from $260 to $420 per person, and include a Hāna/Haleakalā ride, Moloka‘i experience and Circle Island flight.

“Maui’s pretty fantastic; Haleakalā is very unique. The Kaupo side, the lava flow goes all the way down to the ocean, then when you come down off that side, you immediately are into the rain forest, and come around to Hāna you can see where Charles Lindbergh’s grave is,” explains Scott. “West Maui is really cool, then back to Central Maui, there’s ‘Īao Valley, and one of the tallest waterfalls in all the islands is on Maui.”

Although Sunshine Helicopters was born here, it’s grown beyond the Valley Isle. Tours are also available on Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island, as well as the Grand Canyon via Las Vegas. For more details on the company’s history and services, visit Sunshine Helicopter’s website.