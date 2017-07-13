The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is hosting public orientation sessions for its Degree-in-3 program, designed for working students.

The program creates a cohort that is focused on graduating with an associate in arts degree within three years, with graduates given the opportunity to continue on to obtain a baccalaureate degree.

The program was created for students who are unable to fit classes into their busy work schedules.

Orientation is being offered during four sessions through next week with the first scheduled for 5:30 p.m. tomorrow at Ka Lama building room 206B.

The full schedule of orientations is as follows:

Friday, July 14 at 5:30 p.m. (Ka Lama 206B)

Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m. (Ka Lama 201)

Thursday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m. (Ka Lama 201)

Friday, July 21 at 5:30 p.m. (Ka Lama 201)

“We want to work with those who want a college degree, but are busy working and need a flexible class schedule,” said Chancellor Lui Hokoana. “Our counsellors are ready to guide you through the next step.”

Day, evening and online classes are offered to students at the UHMC campus, as well as financial aid and access to campus facilities and programs, such as the laptop loan program and employment resources.

Attendees will be given an overview of what to expect in the program, as well as personal consultation during the application process.

Sign up here. For questions, contact Degree-in-3 counselor Kyla Kapaku at kwayas@hawaii.edu or (808) 984-3325.