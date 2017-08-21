Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Special Weather Statement: Coastal flooding associated with spring tides (King tides) is occurring and expected through mid-week. The greatest potential for flooding is during the peak daily tide.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Surf heights are expected to be knee/waist high today with onshore wind conditions.

West: Surf heights are expected to be knee/waist high or less today. Many spots will be flat.

South: Surf heights are expected to be knee/waist high or less today. Some spots could get up to tummy/chest high on the sets at the breaks catching the south-southeast.

Our current south-southeast swell is forecast is lingering… but still pretty small – below waist high for the most part. Nothing significant is forecast out of the South Pacific at this time with just small background swell expected through next week.

Trade swell is forecast to stay minimal over the next few days. Tropical swell is possible from Kenneth for the middle to the end of next week. Will keep an eye on it.

Keep in mind the spring tides are causing coastal flooding in vulnerable low-lying areas.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

