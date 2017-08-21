Due to mechanical problems, a residential refuse collection route in Makawao was not picked up today, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Affected areas in Makawao include the following:

Makawao, Kealaloa and Baldwin Avenues; Olinda, ʻŪkiu and Keʻe Roads; Ranch Acres; Miner and Piikea Place; Pahala Street; and all surrounding streets and roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division, announced that the missed pickups are expected to be made tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

Department representatives apologized for the inconvenience and thanked the community in advance for their understanding and cooperation.