The Hawaiʻi State Board of Education today approved the appointment of three Hawaiʻi State Department of Education leadership positions as recommended by Superintendent Christina Kishimoto. They are: Phyllis Unebasami, deputy superintendent (effective Sept. 6); David Brookshire “Brook” Conner, assistant superintendent for the Office of Information Technology Services (effective, Sept. 25); and Kathleen Dimino, complex area superintendent of the Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Area (effective Sept. 14).

“These leaders are experts in their areas and I believe they will serve the department and Hawaii’s children well,” said Kishimoto. “I’d like to thank the Board for their support and approval of these appointees, as well as Keith Hayashi, Amy Kunz and Phyllis Unebasami for their help during the transition. I look forward to continuing to work with them and the rest of my leadership team as we continue to look for ways to enhance my three areas of focus – student voice, teacher collaboration and school design.”

Kathleen Dimino has been with the department since 1991 and is presently the principal at Pukalani Elementary School. She has also served as a vice principal at King Kekaulike High and Lahaina Intermediate, district education specialist, state resource teacher, student services coordinator, English teacher and special education teacher.

Phyllis Unebasami is currently the acting assistant superintendent for the Office of Strategy, Innovation and Planning for HIDOE. Prior to rejoining the department, she was an independent educational consultant, managing director at Kamehameha Schools for Hoʻolaukoa Educational Systems and Strategies as well as a division director for Literacy Instruction and Support. During her time with HIDOE, she served in school-level, district and state positions including an administrator for the Professional Development and Educational Research Institute, deputy superintendent for the Windward District Office, principal and vice principal.

David Brookshire “Brook” Conner has served in high-profile information technology positions, most recently as the first chief information security officer and vice president for Estée Lauder Companies where he constructed a cyber security program, managed a budget of $22 million and ensured compliance. He also worked for Morgan Stanley as an executive director and global head of vulnerability management, Bloomberg LP, and as an adjunct professor at New York University. Conner has also published numerous books and papers on a variety of IT topics.