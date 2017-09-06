The Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui and title sponsor Pukalani Superette will host “Rotary Helping Women,” the club’s fourth annual golf tournament fundraiser, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Pukalani Country Club.

Proceeds from the golf tournament will support Women Helping Women (WHW), which offers emergency shelter and programs for victims of domestic violence.

“We are so grateful to Upcountry Rotary and their generosity in helping Women Helping Women raise funds for the shelter building maintenance fund!” said WHW acting Executive Director Sanoe Ka‘aihue. “Over 300 women and children live in our shelter every year, and we provide everything they may need—from food to clothing, and advocacy and transportation. It’s so important that these families have a clean, safe and sound environment where they can heal. Thank you for helping us keep the shelter beautiful for our families.”

The tournament format is an 18-hole, four-person, shotgun start, best-ball scramble.

The fee for a single entry is $100 in advance; $120 at the door.

A two-player team pays $200 in advance; $240 at the door.

The price of entry includes the green fee, the shared cart fee, a “swag bag,” breakfast sandwiches, bento lunches, snacks, a door prize drawing ticket and an awards presentation.

Players may purchase Mulligan tickets at $5 a piece (limit two per player).

The top three teams will be entered into a prize drawing.

“The grand prize prize includes an overnighter for four at a swanky Maui resort, dinner for four at one of Maui’s best restaurants and a round of golf for four at one of the island’s pristine courses,” said event chair Mary Albitz.

Golfers will also vie for a $10,000 cash prize for the hole-in-one contest, sponsored by Rodeo General Store in Makawao.

The tournament will also include a longest-drive contest with prizes for both the men’s and women’s divisions.

A prize will also go to the winner of the closest-to-the-pin contest.

Even the highest scoring team comes away with a prize!

For those who want to support the club’s efforts, but do not golf, ball drop tickets are five for $20 (tickets are sold in bundles of five only). The “owner” of the ball closest to the hole wins $1,000; second prize, $500, third prize, $250. Participants need not be present to win.

Check-in and breakfast begin at 6 a.m.

The tournament’s shotgun start begins promptly at 7 a.m.

Lunch, the awards ceremony, door prize drawings and ball drop will immediately follow the tournament.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. One of the most valuable benefits of sponsorship is the significant amount of publicity you will receive, exposing you and your business as a true Women Helping Women supporter. For maximum impact, become a sponsor today.

Monetary and prize donations are also welcome.

Register for the tournament at UpcountryMauiRotary.org by clicking on the “REGISTER HERE” link.

For information, to purchase ball drop tickets or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, email upcountryrotary@gmail.com or call Albitz at (808) 269-2445.

The Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui, “The Green Club,” is well known for its commitment to Maui’s community and environment. The club has earned numerous Rotary District 5000 awards for its ongoing support of the Maui’s community and received Rotary International’s Significant Achievement Award for its ongoing electronics recycling (e-cycling) program.

Tee up for a good cause and help support the good work of Women Helping Women.