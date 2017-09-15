The Department of Fire & Public Safety announced it will restore all Community Service events as of September 2017.

Due to budgetary restraints in Fiscal Year 2017, fire officials said the administration made the difficult decision to suspend school visits and Community Service events that fire personnel participate in while on-duty as of July 1, 2016.

“After weighing the cost against the benefits, and taking into consideration the feedback received from the public, and from members of our department, the Fire Administration has determined it is in the best interest of the community to restore all Community Service events (manpower permitting),” said Maui Fire Services Chief Edward Taomoto.

Dates and locations for the annual Fire Prevention Week demonstrations were also announced. During the week, fire officials will provide fire prevention awareness and education, along with showcasing equipment and fire rescue techniques. The general public and all schools are welcome to attend any one of the following demonstrations:

Central Maui

Date: Friday, Oct. 27, 2017

Time: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Location: Keopuolani Park, Horseshoe Pits

West Maui

Date: Friday, Oct. 20, 2017

Time: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Location: Lahaina Recreation Park, off of Shaw St.

The Fire Department says fire education for the community is a high priority and that teaching safe behaviors can prevent accidents before they happen. The Fire Administration would like to emphasize that fire safety and prevention is an important step in keeping the residents of the community safe.

For more information regarding or requesting a site/school visit, event participation, or the Fire

Prevention Week demonstrations, go to the Fire & Public Safety website or call 876-4690.