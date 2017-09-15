Ross Dress for Less will be opening a new store in Kīhei on Oct. 6, 2017.* (The original post stated the opening would be Oct. 7, there was an error in the date provided to us from the store).

The 19,200 square foot Kīhei store will be located at the Pi‘ilani Village Shopping Center at the intersection of Pi‘ilani Highway and Pi‘ikea Avenue, where Hilo Hattie was formerly located.

Ross is the largest off-price apparel and home fashion store that offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices.

This will be the 20th store location in Hawai‘i. The opening is part of the retailer’s 2017 proposed expansion program of over 70 new locations nationally during the year.

Together, Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS currently operate approximately 1,600 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 37 states, the District of Columbia and Guam.

