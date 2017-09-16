Jim Brickman will perform live at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at 7:30 p.m.

Known as one of the best-selling solo pianists, Brickman is celebrating two decades of music with Pure Piano: The Greatest Hits Live!

Experience the sounds from the award-winning hit-maker, pianist and recording artist as he brings one of the most entertaining and romantic concert events of the year.

Brickman will be performing hits like “Valentine,” “Angel Eyes,” and “Love of My Life.”

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. and are $35, $45, and $55 plus applicable fees.

Tickets purchased for $55 will have access to a post-show meet and greet with photos and an autograph signing.

To purchase tickets, call the MACC Box Office at 242-SHOW or click here.