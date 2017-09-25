The Kula Forest Reserve, Waipoli Access Road, Kahikinui Forest Reserve – Papa‘anui Tract, and Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area will be closed for two weeks, officials with the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife announced today.

The parks will be closed from Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, through Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, for scheduled road repairs, trail repairs, road safety improvements, and fuel reduction work.

Officials say that any forest or park permits for Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area for that period will be cancelled.

Officials also said that all roads, hunting areas, trails and facilities and activities including hiking, biking, camping, and hunting, associated with the areas will be affected by the closures.

The Waipoli Access Road will be closed from the “white gate” to the Skyline Trailhead gate.

For more information, contact the Maui Division of Forestry and Wildlife office at (808) 984-8100.

To report violations, contact the Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement at 643-DLNR.