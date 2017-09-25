AD
Small SW Fills in Today, New NW Wednesday

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · September 25, 2017, 1:16 AM HST (Updated September 24, 2017, 10:43 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Chris Archer

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Maui Surf Forecast

    North: Surf heights are expected to be waist high or less today.

    West: Surf heights are expected to be knee/waist high today.

    South: Surf heights are expected to be knee/waist high today.

    Nothing significant is on the radar for southerly exposures at this time. A small, shadowed southwest is forecast to fill in Monday / Tuesday but waves are expected to stay below waist high.

    Our current northwest swell is still fading out. We could see a northwest pulse filling in Wednesday / Thursday. Another swell is forecast for the first week of October. Will keep an eye on it.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

