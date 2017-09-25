Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Surf heights are expected to be waist high or less today.

West: Surf heights are expected to be knee/waist high today.

South: Surf heights are expected to be knee/waist high today.

Nothing significant is on the radar for southerly exposures at this time. A small, shadowed southwest is forecast to fill in Monday / Tuesday but waves are expected to stay below waist high.

Our current northwest swell is still fading out. We could see a northwest pulse filling in Wednesday / Thursday. Another swell is forecast for the first week of October. Will keep an eye on it.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

