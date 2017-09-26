The former con man turned FBI consultant that inspired the movie “Catch Me If You Can” is coming to Maui to discuss identity theft protection.

Frank Abagnale was one of the most successful identity thieves in US history. From when he was 16 up until his capture at age 21, he forged more than $2.5 million in checks and posed as an airline pilot, doctor and lawyer.

For the last 40 years he has helped the FBI outsmart con artists and most recently, he joined forces with the AARP Fraud Watch Network to teach customers how to protect themselves and family members from identity theft.

Abagnale will host a free identity theft presentation at The King Kamehameha Golf Club at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. Tickets are required for the presentation. To reserve a seat call 1-877-926-8300 or click here.

ADVERTISEMENT

A free screening of the movie “Catch Me If You Can,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Abagnale will take place on Sunday. Oct. 1, at the Maui Mall Multiplex at 2:30 p.m. There will also be a screening the same day at Dole Cannery Theater at 2:30 p.m. in Honolulu. For tickets for the movie in Kahului call 844-418-2281 or click here. For the Honolulu showing, click here.

All of the events are free.