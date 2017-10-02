+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

UPDATE: Oct. 2, 2017, 4:37 p.m.

The Maui Police Department confirmed through at press release that officers from the department’s Vice Division executed search warrants at about 11 a.m. today at the Temple of the Pharaohs located at the Mā‘alaea Harbor Shops in Mā‘alaea.

Officers had received information and complaints from the public about possible illegal gaming machines inside the establishment.

An investigation was initiated which resulted in officers obtaining the search warrants.

As a result of the search, 25 illegal gaming machines were seized and two people were arrested.

The investigation is still ongoing.

In June 2017, Vice Officers executed search warrants on two separate game rooms in Wailuku as a result of a similar investigation. Following those searches, numerous illegal gaming machines were seized and 10 people were arrested. Those investigations are ongoing as well.

At about 2 p.m. today, Monday, Oct. 2, Maui Now received a news tip regarding the shutdown of the new Mā‘alaea game arcade and the confiscation of its equipment.

The source, who asked for anonymity, said “21 undercover police are here to confiscate games.”

The witness reported that 14 Maui Police Department cars or SUVS were on location at one point.

“They had their vests, guns, etc,” the witness said.

The “skill-based” video game arcade caused residents and law enforcement to question it legality as soon as it held its soft opening Friday, Sept. 29.

Owner Jon Van Cleave of Wailea, had told The Maui News that his business, Temple of the Pharaohs, was “100% legal” and said that he had “nothing to hide.”

“These (games) remove all chance,” Van Cleave told The Maui News. “No one can ever say these are games of gambling.”

Well apparently, the Maui Police Department disagrees.

The 4,500-square-foot arcade located next to the Pacific Whale Foundation Ocean Store featured 18 slot-style games and seven fish shooting games, which are being removed via MPD truck as this article is published.