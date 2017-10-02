UPDATE: Oct. 2, 2017

Tom Petty died on Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest, manager Tony Dimitriades said on behalf of the performer’s family.

He died peacefully at 8.40 p.m. Pacific Time surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.

ORIGINAL POST: Oct. 2, 2017, 1:06 p.m.

There have been multiple reports that US singer Tom Petty has died after suffering a heart attack Sunday night at his home in Malibu. The singer was reportedly found unconscious and still in the hospital early this morning.

There have been multiple reports stating the singer was taken off life support. However, no one has been able to confirm his death. Initial reports, based on an LAPD source who spoke to CBS News and Variety, said Petty had died.

According to TMZ, Petty was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest at his home, he was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support. EMTs were able to find a pulse when they found him, but TMZ reported that the hospital found no brain activity when he arrived. A decision was made to pull life support.

CBS originally confirmed Petty’s death per the Los Angeles Police Department, but TMZ claims the musician is still on life support.

The Associated Press most recently reported that a spokesman for LAPD says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide information CBS News used to report the rocker had died.

AP reported that Officer Tony Im said on Monday that the LAPD did not respond to any incident involving the rocker. CBS has since amended its story, and the trade Variety also retracted its obituary, which cited an unnamed source confirming Petty’s death.

“It was not our office, definitely not,” Im said Monday afternoon. “If it’s not a police matter, our public information office does not comment on stuff like that”

Rolling Stone said a rep for Petty did not immediately return a request for clarification. A rep for the LAPD declined to comment on Petty’s situation to Rolling Stone, though a spokesperson tweeted that “the LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertently provided to some media sources. However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting.”

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers recently completed a summer tour last Monday at the Hollywood Bowl.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.