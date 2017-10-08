Coldwell Banker Island Properties donated $5,000 to the nonprofit Maui Youth & Family Services through its Community Investment Program.

The donation was made on Sept. 22, and came after Coldwell Banker announced the launch of its $100,000 Community Investment Fund in July, which targets charities and organizations with strong mandates to improve experiences for Maui’s youth and young adults.

MYFS empowers youth and families challenged with behavioral issues to become responsible, self-fulfilled and contributing members of the community. Programs include adolescent outpatient and school-based substance abuse treatment, emergency shelter, therapeutic foster care, outreach and advocacy, support for homeless and former foster youth, prevention programs and one-on-one mentoring.

“We are tremendously grateful for this generous donation,” said MYFS CEO Jud Cunningham. “These funds will make a direct impact on the lives of some Maui’s most vulnerable youth by giving them opportunities to succeed within a safe and supportive environment.”

