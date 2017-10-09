Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff. Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column. Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at (808) 270-7855, AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Aloha Mayor Arakawa,

Q: When will South Kīhei’s lower road be repaved?

After rainstorms, potholes are only patched.

Nothing is done after construction projects.

It’s ruining my tires.

A: A resurfacing project will begin in the next few weeks along a section of South Kīhei Road between Kauhaa and Lipoa Streets.

Additionally, according to our current resurfacing schedule, resurfacing will continue north on South Kīhei Road from Kauhaa Street to Kulanihakoi during Fiscal Year 2018.