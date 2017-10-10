Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Surf heights are expected to be chest/head high today. The best breaks could get up to slightly overhead on the sets.

West: Spots catching northwest swell could get up to chest/head high today. Spots open to the southwest may get up to chest high at the best spots.

South: Surf heights are expected to be waist high or less today. The best breaks could get up to chest high on the sets.

Short-period northeast trade swell for eastern exposures up to slightly overhead on the sets. This swell is dropping through Tuesday. We don’t expect much other than a small swell possibly around the 12th and some trade swell late next week.

A small swell is forecast to build through Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday / Thursday up to waist high with chest high sets.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

