Oct. 2017 is Cyber Security Awareness Month in Hawai‘i and free cyber safety workshops are being offered to the public throughout the month.

Gov. David Y. Ige proclaimed Cyber Security Awareness Month in Hawai‘i on Oct. 4 in recognition of the state’s role in identifying, protecting its citizens from, and responding to cyber threats that may have significant impact to individual and collective security and privacy.

“Cyber security and safety is a shared responsibility in which each of us has a critical role,” said Gov. Ige. “Awareness of computer and online best practices will improve the overall security of Hawai‘i’s information, infrastructure and economy.”

The community-focused sessions will be held at local public libraries, shopping centers, and other locations statewide. Presentations will provide basic cyber best practices, also known as cyber hygiene.

The range of topics will include malware protection, passwords, wifi usage, online shopping and banking, scams, safe email habits, phishing, data backup and social media. Most sessions are scheduled to run approximately one hour and include an informal question and answer portion.

The schedule of sessions is available at the state Office of Homeland Security’s newly launched Cyber Awareness website, which will also offer additional information to assist in awareness and understanding of cyber issues faced by the local community.

“It’s very exciting to see our community actively engaging the many cyber safety challenges we are confronted with today,” said Maj. Gen. Logan. “From this summer’s student CyberStart program to our planned Cyber Security Awareness Month safety sessions, Hawai‘i is becoming a safer place to be connected.”

State Librarian Stacey Aldrich added, “Educating our community about cyber security issues and how to protect themselves in our technology-driven world is vital. The Hawai‘i Public Library System is happy to be a part of this important learning opportunity.”

Community cyber security workshops are made possible by the Hawai‘i Department of Defense Office of Homeland Security, the Hawai‘i State Public Library System and Cyber Hui, a local nonprofit.