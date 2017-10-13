The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores of Maui and Moloka‘i until Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at 2 p.m.

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion.

Strong trades will produce rough and choppy surf along the east facing shores through at least Tuesday of next week.

Surf is expected to drop below advisory levels by the latter half of the week when the winds finally weaken.

Expect surf along east facing shores of 6 to 10 feet tonight and Saturday, increasing to 8 to 12 feet Sunday through Tuesday.

Forecast surf heights are estimates of the height of the face or front of waves.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Precautionary measures: beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.