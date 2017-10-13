Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura will hold her monthly Talk Story with Yuki outreach program on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Upcountry Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Councilmember Sugimura invites the public to come and voice their concerns on County issues that matter to them.

“The Upcountry Farmers Market, located at Kula Malu Town Center (near Longs Drugs, Pukalani), is a great outdoor venue for sharing concerns, discussing challenges and giving feedback on local issues,” said Sugimura.

Sugimura will be available to meet with the public and hear concerns on the second Saturday of each month at the Upcountry Farmers Market.

Sugimura holds the council seat for the Upcountry residency area. She is the chair of the Policy, Economic Development, and Agriculture Committee and is a member of the Kula Agricultural Park Committee.