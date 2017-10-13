Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Surf heights are expected to be knee/chest high today.

ADVERTISEMENT

West: Spots catching the south-southwest swell are forecast to be knee/waist high today. Spots catching the trade swell could be up to knee/chest high.

South: Spots catching the south-southwest swell are forecast to be knee/waist high today.

Northeast trade swell for eastern exposures is forecast to build over Friday and into the weekend up to about head high, possibly overhead by Sunday. Looking ahead, we expect a northwest swell around the 15th and some trade swell late next week.

A new southwest swell is forecast to build for southern exposures late Saturday into Sunday, peak late Sunday and hold through Monday / Tuesday.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

**Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**