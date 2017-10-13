AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Trade Swell Builds Today for Maui County

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · October 13, 2017, 1:58 AM HST (Updated October 12, 2017, 6:44 PM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Image: Chris Archer

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    Maui Surf Forecast

    North: Surf heights are expected to be knee/chest high today.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    West: Spots catching the south-southwest swell are forecast to be knee/waist high today. Spots catching the trade swell could be up to knee/chest high.

    South: Spots catching the south-southwest swell are forecast to be knee/waist high today.

    Northeast trade swell for eastern exposures is forecast to build over Friday and into the weekend up to about head high, possibly overhead by Sunday. Looking ahead, we expect a northwest swell around the 15th and some trade swell late next week.

    A new southwest swell is forecast to build for southern exposures late Saturday into Sunday, peak late Sunday and hold through Monday / Tuesday.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD