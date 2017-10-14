Maui Electric Company will host a demonstration of its new online tool for customers submitting new applications to install private rooftop solar on Monday, Oct. 17, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the Maui Electric Auditorium.

Customers submitting new applications can now complete the process online using a new tool launched by the Hawaiian Electric Companies.

Hawaiian Electric Companies says the Customer Interconnection Tool is believed to be the first of its kind to provide a seamless, start-to-finish online solar application process that allows customers of Hawaiian Electric, Maui Electric and Hawaiʻi Electric Light to check the status of their applications.

The tool provides a user-friendly interface to guide contractors and customers through all steps of the Customer Self-Supply program application process, from submittal to finalizing the agreement.

“We’re excited to offer a streamlined electronic process to our customers,” said Jim Alberts, senior vice president of customer service. “The tool is able to show customers exactly where they are in the application process, which eliminates guesswork. This is one more way to make interacting with our companies as smooth and as easy as possible.”

CIT allows applicants to submit all of their information, including electronic documents, online. For convenience, Hawaiian Electric Companies says customers and their designated representatives will have the ability to submit electronic signatures as well.

Hawaiian Electric Companies says applicants are prompted to provide required documentation, reducing the potential for delays caused by errors of omission. The tool also automatically calculates the system size based on four design guidelines, which simplifies the procedure.

The Maui Electric Auditorium is located at 210 W. Kamehameha Avenue in Kahului.

For more information, visit Maui Electric’s website.