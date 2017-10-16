The Maui Police Department would like to remind the public that there will be road closures and slowed traffic due to this year’s Halloween event.

Police will be closing Front Street from Baker Street to Prison Street at 3:30 p.m. and anticipate on re-opening Front Street at approximately 11 p.m.

“The Community support from participants and non-participants is greatly appreciated. Public safety is our number one concern,” police said.

Participants and spectators are reminded of the following safeguards that will be employed during the Halloween festivities:

NO PARKING AND STREET CLOSURES:

Parking will be prohibited in the following areas between the hours of 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2017 and 2 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2017:

1. Front Street, from Prison Street to Baker Street.

2. Dickenson Street, from Front Street to the Baldwin House parking lot.

3. Lahainaluna Road, from Front Street to Wainee Street.

4. Papalaua Street, from Front Street to the entrance of the Lahaina Center.

Violators will be cited and towed at their own expense.

ENFORCEMENT OF RULES AND LAWS:

To ensure a safe and enjoyable time for all, the Maui Police Department will be on special alert for the following violations:

1. Drinking of alcoholic beverages will not be allowed or tolerated in public areas. The use of plastic cups, water bottles or any other drinking container to conceal liquor consumption is prohibited.

2. Open lewdness will not be allowed or tolerated.

3. Toy replicas of guns, knives, swords or other types of weapons utilized as part of one’s costume will be inspected by the police. If found to be real or utilized in a dangerous manner, they will be confiscated and proper charges initiated.

4. Throwing eggs, stink bombs or firecrackers may seem funny or amusing, however, it is dangerous and violators will be prosecuted.

5. Although creativity is encouraged, costumes that pose a hazard to public safety due to their size or construction will be evaluated and will be banned if deemed inappropriate. Please keep mobility and safety, especially the safety of the pedestrian population at the event, in mind when designing your costume.

6. Dogs will not be allowed in the area with the exception of registered service animals.

7. Stationary performances within the event area will not be allowed. For example, no stopping to play music or putting on a skit.

For additional information, please contact Captain David Silva of the Maui Police Department’s Lahaina District at (808) 661-4441.