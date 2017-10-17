WIND

National Weather Service Honolulu continued the Wind Advisory for Lāna‘i AND Kaho‘olawe, in effect until today, Oct. 18 through 6 p.m.

Strong high pressure north of the islands will produce locally strong trade winds across Lana‘i, Kaho‘olawe, through Wednesday.

East to northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

SURF

The National Weather Service has extended the High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores of windward Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui and the Big Island until 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19.

Strong trade winds near and upwind of the islands will maintain elevated rough surf along most east-facing shores through mid-week.

Surf along all east-facing shores is expected at 7 to 10 feet through Wednesday.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

The High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores has been cancelled.

GALE WARNING, SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

A Gale Warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channel.

Northeast winds are expected at 25 to 35 knots. Seas are expected at 8 to 13 feet.

Operating a vessel in very strong winds and elevated rough seas associated with gale conditions requires experience and properly

equipped vessels.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19.

Northeast winds are expected at 20 to 30 knots. Seas are expected at 8 to 12 feet.

The Advisory is in effect for the following areas: Kauai Northwest waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters

A Small Craft Advisory indicated inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these hazardous.