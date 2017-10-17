Hotel Wailea was ranked the No. 1 Top Hotel in Hawai‘i in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2017 Reader’s Choice Awards released today.

Hotel Wailea is Hawai‘i’s first and only member of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux hotel organization.

In the poll, over 300,000 readers submitted their ratings and comments, sharing recent travel experiences of the world’s cities, islands, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines and airports.

“To be voted the No. 1 Hawai‘i Hotel by Condé Nast, the luxury travel industry’s most respected publication, is a great honor. We believe our ultra-private, behind the gates, ocean view setting coupled with only 72 one bedroom suites is a size and scale which is a very rare find in Hawai‘i,” said Hotel Wailea owner Jonathan McManus. “Our guests appreciate our staff is our brand, as well large open space and privacy is a feeling of luxury today.”

Hotel Wailea, designed exclusively for couples, boasts an unprecedented level of intimacy, privacy and exclusivity in Hawai‘i.

The independently owned and operated, all-suite hotel finished a $15 million renovation in January 2015, reimagined as an intimate adults-only escape with 72 oversized suites, new resort pool with residential-style cabanas and an apothecary style pool bar.

Hotel Wailea has also won Best Hotel on Maui by “Travel + Leisure” World’s Best Awards 2017.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

Plantation Inn in Lahaina came in second on the list followed by Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel at number four.

The results of the Readers’ Choice Awards were announced in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler, on newsstands nationwide today, Oct. 17, 2017. The full list is published exclusively online.

