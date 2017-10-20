Maui Fire Department crews officially ended their search at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, for the missing Robinson R44 helicopter that went down off of Ilio Point, Moloka‘i, with two men on board.

Moloka‘i firefighters searched the shoreline for the third day Thursday, near where an uninflated life vest was recovered by rescue crews aboard MFD’s Air-1 helicopter. Rescue crews aboard Air-1 also conducted searches of the areas around Ilio Point on Thursday.

Except for the uninflated life vest retrieved at 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, no other items or aircraft debris was ever found by Maui firefighters over the three-day search.

MFD ground crews on Moloka‘i were aided by representatives from Coast Guard Sector Honolulu and Mauna Loa Helicopters during the search.

The Maui Fire Department extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the two lost aviators.