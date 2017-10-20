A new certified nurse aid training program at UH Maui College will provide students with the fundamental nursing and care giving techniques to help lead students to a career in healthcare.

The seven-week course begins Nov. 21, and will consist of 150 hours of both a classroom and intensive hands-on approach giving students the necessary skills to be a skilled healthcare provider.

The course offers the necessary tools to prepare students for the state examination and a testing facility to take the exam. After successfully passing the State Exam, students will be credentialed as a Certified Nurse Aid and a member of the Hawaiʻi Nurse Aide Registry.

The training program prepares participants to work in hospitals, long-term care facilities, care homes, private homes, adult day cares and clinics.

“We are excited to offer this training program through UH Maui College to support the demand for trained CNA’s in the local workforce. It is a wonderful opportunity to have a viable and rewarding career,” said Debbi Brown, CNA Program Coordinator at UH Maui College.

For students in need of tuition assistance, Hale Makua Health Services is offering scholarships of up to $1,100 per student. Interested participants must apply for and be offered full-time or regular part-time employment as a nurse aide with Hale Makua. If offered a position, students must agree to work at least one year, including passing the state certification exam, or repay the scholarship in full. For more information on the scholarship, contact Hale Makua Human Resources at 871-9263.

Register for Certified Nurse Aid Training, course # HLTH6003 online. For more information contact Debbi Brown at debbi@hawaii.edu or call 984-3231. The new training program will be offered November 21– January 10.