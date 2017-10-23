Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff. Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column. Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at (808) 270-7855, AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Dear Mayor,

Q: My relatives need to renew their P.I. passports soon. I saw the news article about the Philippine Consulate mobile outreach taking place on Maui November 18-19, but the announcement didn’t give the location. Where will the event be held?

A: Aloha, the location was not listed because a preliminary visit to one of the County’s Immigrant Services offices is required first, before an appointment for the mobile outreach can be made. This is to ensure that people who attend the outreach have all the documentation and identification, etc. needed to complete their services efficiently. The location of the mobile outreach will be provided at your initial appointment, which must be made in-person at one of the following offices: One Main Plaza, 2200 Main St. Suite 547, Wailuku; Lahaina Satellite Office: West Maui Senior Center, 778 Pauoa Pl., Lahaina (open Thursdays only, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.); Molokai Office: 2 Kamoi St., Kaunakakai; or the Lanai Office: Lanai Senior Center, 309 7th St., Lanai City.

To reserve an appointment for the mobile outreach, the following items will be required: Completed application, Philippine Passport, Permanent Resident Card, and $6.65 priority stamp. If the current passport does not have an electronically readable chip, additional documents will be required. The mobile outreach will provide on-island services for Philippine Passport Renewal, Dual Citizenship, Authentication and other consular services; priority will be given to expired or passport expiring within the next six months, disability or aged applicants, and emergency travel. For more information, contact the County of Maui Immigrant Services Division at ph. 270-7791. For general information about the Immigrant Services Division, visit here.