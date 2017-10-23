Established Maui interior designer Karl D. Gottling has opened a new outdoor living and garden retail shop, Gottling Garden Store, located at The Shops at Wailea.

Gottling Garden Store specializes in impactful home accents, garden furnishings and defining elements. Items include statues, chaise lounges and outdoor lamps, to small finishing touches such as handmade baskets, teapots and candles.

Gottling, who has designed spaces for resorts, restaurants and residences on Maui, explained that the garden store was conceived after being commissioned to create an outdoor space exuding peace and harmony.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Often forgotten is developing an inviting and comfortable atmosphere from the outside. It is important to establish a lasting first impression even before entering one’s home,” said Gottling.

“As a designer, I have helped luxury hotels and resorts, as well as private residences, with designing plant arrangements. A harmonious space can be created by strategically placing statues, using appealing color combinations and inspirational landscape designs, all fashioned in proper scale,” said Gottling.

Gottling Garden Store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call (808) 280-7979 or visit www.gottlingltd.com.