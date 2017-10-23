Update 11:15 p.m., Oct. 23:

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HONOLULU HAS ISSUED A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR…ALENUIHAHA CHANNEL…BIG ISLAND LEEWARD WATERS…KAIWI CHANNEL…MAALAEA BAY…MAUI COUNTY LEEWARD WATERS…MAUI COUNTY WINDWARD WATERS…OAHU LEEWARD WATERS…OAHU WINDWARD WATERS…PAILOLO CHANNEL… until 1 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 24.

At 11:06 p.m. a strong thunderstorm was located 11 NM Southeast of Fad Buoy P or 38 NM South of Hanauma Bay, moving Northeast at 15 knots. Conditions are favorable for additional strong thunderstorms to form in this warning area in the next hour or so.

Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

Locations impacted include CAPE HALAWA…ILIO POINT…FAD BUOY K…KAHULUI HARBOR…FAD BUOY MC…KAUMALAPAU HARBOR…HALE O LONO HARBOR…FAD BUOY CC…FAD BUOY GG…KAUNAKAKAI WHARF…FAD BUOY NL…LIPOA POINT…FAD BUOY SO…FAD BUOY HS…FAD BUOY HO…LAAU POINT…KALAUPAPA…LAHAINA HARBOR…SHIPWRECK BEACH AND MALIKO BOAT RAMP.

UPDATE 9:38 p.m.:

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has EXTENDED a Special Marine Warning for Maui County Leeward and Windward waters now until 11:30 p.m. Oct. 23.

At 9:29 p.m. a strong thunderstorm was located over FAD buoy P or 32 NM South of Kahala and another just off the western shores of Molokai. The thunderstorms are moving northeast at 20 knots. Conditions are ripe for other strong thunderstorms to form in this warning area during the next hour or so.

Locations impacted include LAAU POINT…CAPE HALAWA…KALAUPAPA…ILIO POINT…FAD BUOY K…FAD BUOY O…FAD BUOY N…FAD BUOY P…FAD BUOY MC…KAUMALAPAU HARBOR…FAD BUOY T…HALE O LONO HARBOR…FAD BUOY CC…KAUNAKAKAI WHARF AND SHIPWRECK BEACH.

Boaters should seek Safe Harbor immediately until this storm passes. Wind gusts 34 knots or greater, high waves, dangerous lighting and heavy rain are possible with this storm.

UPDATE 8:13 p.m.:

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has EXTENDED a Special Marine Warning for Maui County Leeward and Windward waters now until 10 p.m. Oct. 23.

The Special Marine Warning is also in effect for the Kaiwi Channel, Oahu Leeward and Windward waters and Pailolo Channel.

At 8:07 p.m. strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Salt Lake to 8 NM West of FAD Buoy P, moving northeast at 30 knots.

Wind gusts over 34 knots or greater are expected.

Locations impacted include LAIE POINT…LAAU POINT…CAPE HALAWA…KALAUPAPA…MOKULUA ISLANDS…ILIO POINT…FAD BUOY BO…FAD BUOY O…BARBERS POINT…FAD BUOY N…FAD BUOY P…FAD BUOY U…FAD BUOY T…HALE O LONO HARBOR…FAD BUOY HH…FAD BUOY MM…FAD BUOY CC…PEARL HARBOR…KAUNAKAKAI WHARF AND FAD BUOY LI.

Move to Safe Harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are expected.

Frequent lighting is occurring with these storms. If caught on the open water, stay below deck if possible.

Previous Post:

At 6:12 p.m. strong thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts and gusty winds were located along a line extended from 9 NM East of Makapuu point to 42 NM Southwest of FAD buoy Bo, moving Northeast at 20 knots.

Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater are expected.

Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small Craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

Locations impacted include: KAHUKU POINT…LAIE POINT…LAAU POINT…HONOLULU HARBOR…MOKULUA ISLANDS…ILIO POINT…FAD BUOY BO…HEEIA KEA BOAT HARBOR…HALEIWA HARBOR…WAIANAE HARBOR…BARBERS POINT…FAD BUOY P…FAD BUOY S…FAD BUOY R…FAD BUOY U…FAD BUOY T…FAD BUOY HH…FAD BUOY MM…ALA WAI HARBOR AND PEARL HARBOR.

Move to Safe Harbor until hazardous weather passes. Seek Safe Harbor immediately.