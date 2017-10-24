The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Small Craft Advisory until 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26.

Hazardous boating conditions are expected across most waters due to a building short period north-northwest swell.

The advisory includes Kauai Northwest waters, Kauai Windward waters, Kauai Leeward waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward waters and Big Island Windward waters.

North winds are expected to be 5 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots.

Southeast winds of 10 to 15 knots will effect Big Island waters.

Seas are expected to be 9 to 15 feet.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.