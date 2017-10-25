For one night each year, The Lahaina Town Action Committee and the Office of Economic Development host a family-friendly event for Maui residents and visitors.

On Oct. 31, Front Street transforms into a giant Halloween Party, filled with family-friendly activities, live music, and one of the world’s most unique displays of ghosts, ghouls, and much more.

Festivities begin on Front Street with the Annual Keiki Halloween Costume Parade at 4:30 p.m.

Maui keiki are invited to come in costume and parade down Front Street and across the stage at Banyan Tree Park, where they will receive a congratulatory ribbon and bag of treats.

The festivities continue with live music, food vendors, face painters and keiki games in Campbell Park.

Once the sun goes down, the adult costume contest, which boasts thousands of dollars in prizes, will be held in Banyan Tree Park with live entertainment.

A roundtrip bus schedule will be available from the War Memorial Gym parking lot and Kihei Aquatic Center to the event for $10. Tickets are available to purchase now until Noon Oct. 31 here.

Remaining return tickets will be available at Campbell Park on Front St. on Oct. 31.