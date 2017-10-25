Over the past month, Pukalani Superette collected donations from customers and members of the community for victims of the hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

Today, the store announced it raised $2,000 in donations and donated $1,000 to the Houston Food Bank and $1,000 to Feed South Florida.

“It is an honor to donate to these worthwhile relief organizations with the hope the funds will provide resources to help those in need as a result of the hurricanes,” said Pukalani Superette General Manager Jerry Masaki.

ADVERTISEMENT

For each donation period, Pukalani Superette selects a different charity or organization to support.

The current canister collections will be used to donate to various schools on Maui.

Customers are encouraged to drop loose change or donations in the donation canisters located at each checkout.