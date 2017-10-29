Halloween in Lahaina returns to world famous Front Street on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. The LahainaTown Action Committee and the Office of Economic Development will host a family friendly event for the residents and visitors of Maui.

Highlights include the 38th Annual Keiki Halloween Costume Parade beginning at 4:30 p.m. Keiki are invited to come in costume and parade down Front Street from the Outlets of Maui to Banyan Tree Park where participants will walk across the stage and receive a prize sponsored by the three Rotary clubs of Lahaina. The parade will include performances by the Lahainaluna High School Marching Band.

After the Keiki Parade, all are invited to enter the Adult Costume Contest which will be held onstage at Banyan Tree Park from 7-9 p.m. Sponsored by Mala Ocean Tavern, Honu Seafood and Pizza and Frida’s Beach House. The first place winning costume prize package includes a $1,000.00 cash prize. Registration for the adult costume contest will take place from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m. at the Halloween Headquarters storefront on Hotel Street at the Pioneer Inn. Winners will be announced at 9:30 p.m. and must be present and in costume to win. Angel O’Brien will be back this year as the costume contest emcee, along with music by DJ Chris Serna.

Official “Halloween in Lahaina” t-shirts will go on sale at noon in Campbell Park on Front Street. T-Shirts are also available online at VisitLahaina.com or at the Lahaina Visitor Center at the Old Lahaina Courthouse with proceeds supporting the annual Halloween in Lahaina event.

Campbell Park entertainment sponsored by MegaVega Properties, will include DJ Zinn from 4 to 5:45 p.m. and Luna Overdrive performing from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

2017 Street Closures: Front Street from Baker Street to Prison Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 3:30 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday, October 31, 2018.

2017 Transportation Shuttles: The Lahaina Halloween Express will have shuttles departing from War Memorial in Wailuku and the Kihei Aquatic Center in Kīhei. Ticket prices are $10 each way and may be purchased online through 12 p.m., Monday October 30, 2017.

Police will be closing Front Street from Baker Street to Prison Street at 3:30 p.m. and anticipate on re-opening Front Street at approximately 11 p.m.

“The Community support from participants and non-participants is greatly appreciated. Public safety is our number one concern,” police said.

Participants and spectators are reminded of the following safeguards that will be employed during the Halloween festivities:

NO PARKING AND STREET CLOSURES:

Parking will be prohibited in the following areas between the hours of 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2017 and 2 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2017:

1. Front Street, from Prison Street to Baker Street.

2. Dickenson Street, from Front Street to the Baldwin House parking lot.

3. Lahainaluna Road, from Front Street to Wainee Street.

4. Papalaua Street, from Front Street to the entrance of the Lahaina Center.

Violators will be cited and towed at their own expense.

ENFORCEMENT OF RULES AND LAWS:

To ensure a safe and enjoyable time for all, the Maui Police Department will be on special alert for the following violations:

1. Drinking of alcoholic beverages will not be allowed or tolerated in public areas. The use of plastic cups, water bottles or any other drinking container to conceal liquor consumption is prohibited.

2. Open lewdness will not be allowed or tolerated.

3. Toy replicas of guns, knives, swords or other types of weapons utilized as part of one’s costume will be inspected by the police. If found to be real or utilized in a dangerous manner, they will be confiscated and proper charges initiated.

4. Throwing eggs, stink bombs or firecrackers may seem funny or amusing, however, it is dangerous and violators will be prosecuted.

5. Although creativity is encouraged, costumes that pose a hazard to public safety due to their size or construction will be evaluated and will be banned if deemed inappropriate. Please keep mobility and safety, especially the safety of the pedestrian population at the event, in mind when designing your costume.

6. Dogs will not be allowed in the area with the exception of registered service animals.

7. Stationary performances within the event area will not be allowed. For example, no stopping to play music or putting on a skit.

For additional information, please contact Captain David Silva of the Maui Police Department’s Lahaina District at (808) 661-4441.