Five Maui bars are teaming up with the Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund to support the recovery of the Hawaiian Hawksbill sea turtle.

With only about a dozen known to nest on Maui and about 100 nesting statewide, the Hawaiian hawksbill is so rare that many lifelong residents have never seen one. The turtles are known to nest on some of Maui’s most popular beaches and have been encountered by snorkelers in Maui waters on occasion.

To help in the recovery of this critically endangered species proceeds from a featured Naked Turtle Rum cocktail will be donated to the Hawai’i Wildlife Fund between Nov. 1, 2017 and the end of the year. Maui bars participating the fund raising effort include the South Shore Tiki Lounge in Kīhei, Wailuku’s Wai Bar, Flatbread Company in Pāʻia, Beach Bums BBQ & Grill in Māʻalaea, and Down the Hatch in Lahaina.

Cocktails include:

South Shore Tiki Lounge, Kīhei

Naked Runner – A play on the rum runner with Naked Turtle Rum rum, banana liqueur, fresh pineapple and a float of blackberry liqueur and grenadine.

Wai Bar, Wailuku

Honu Hemingway – Naked Turtle, Luxardo Cherry Liqueur, fresh squeezed lime and simple syrup

Flatbread Company, Pāʻia

Seasonally Fresh Fruit Mojito

Beach Bums Bar & Grill, Māʻalaea

Turtle Town Breeze – Naked Turtle Rum with coconut, pineapple and a dash of cranberry.

Down the Hatch, Lahaina

Save Squirt – Naked Turtle Rum, Lilikoi puree, pog juice, shaken frothy, topped off with champagne.

“We are thrilled to join these great local businesses in their efforts to help us protect one of our rarest sea turtles. When Alma (of South Shore Tiki Lounge) approached us with this idea we were delighted with the initiative and grateful for the chance to help raise funds and awareness at the same time,” said Hannah Bernard, HWF Executive Director.

Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation of Hawaiʻi’s native wildlife through research, education and advocacy. HWF Team is made up of educators, conservationists, researchers, naturalists, communities, volunteers and donors devoted to the protection of Hawaiʻi’s fragile marine ecosystem and inhabitants.