The Maui Arts & Cultural Center in conjunction with the Hula Preservation Society presents Hula Kiʻi: Performance & Discussion, this Saturday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. in the McCoy Studio Theater.

The performance and discussion will focus on an ancient hula form, Hula Kiʻi—dance with an image, or as an image. The presentation includes information shared by three lines that actively practice it today.

Hula Kiʻi can be manifested in different ways: dancers may form the Kiʻi with their own bodies or they dance with or manipulate puppets made of natural materials like wood, coconuts, stones, shells, nuts, greens, kapa, fibers, and feathers.

Featured kiʻi practitioners participating in the event include Kaponoʻai Molitau, Auliʻi Mitchell, and Mauli Ola Cook.

Tickets are $19 (plus applicable fees) and are available at the MACC Box Office, via phone at (808) 242-SHOW and online at MauiArts.org.