Traffic Advisory/Updates: Honoapi‘ialani Accident at McGregor Pt

Wendy Osher · November 1, 2017, 6:27 AM HST (Updated November 1, 2017, 8:56 AM) · 5 Comments
    Update: (8:33 a.m. 11.1.17)

    Motorists report that traffic remains backed up in the Lahiana bound direction past the Kuihelani Junction.  The delay comes following a traffic accident reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 near McGregor Point in Māʻalaea.  Motorists can continue to expect delays and should use caution while traveling in the area.  We will continue to update this post as more information becomes available.  Motorists are reminded that it will take time before traffic resumes its normal flow.

    Update: Highway Backed Up Traffic Continues (7:41 a.m. 11.1.17)

    Traffic on the Honoapiʻilani Highway remains bottle-necked following a traffic accident reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 near McGregor Point in Māʻalaea.  Motorists can continue to expect delays and should use caution while traveling in the area.  We will continue to update this post as more information becomes available.  Motorists are reminded that it will take time before traffic resumes its normal flow.

    Update: Temporary Closure (6:46 a.m. 11.1.17)

    Maui police are responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident on the Honoapiʻilani Highway in the area of McGregor Point, reported at around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.  The affected vehicles were partially blocking the roadway according to initial reports. At 6:46 a.m., police issued an update, saying they were temporarily closing the highway at the location while cleanup was being conducted.  Motorists can expect delays and should use caution while traveling in the area.

    There’s also a separate accident reported at the intersection of Waikō and Honoapi’ilani Highway. Emergency crews are on scene.
    Previous Post: (6:15 a.m. 11.1.17)

    Maui police are responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident on the Honoapiʻilani Highway in the area of McGregor Point, reported at around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.

    The affected vehicles are in the northbound direction and were partially blocking the roadway according to initial reports.

    Emergency crews are now on scene.

    Motorist can expect delays in the area.

    Honoapiʻilani Hwy accident at McGregor Pt. (11.1.17) PC: Kevin J Olson / Maui Now overlay graphics.

    Honoapiilani Hwy accident at McGregor Point 11.1.17. PC: Tera Lyn Ha’aheoohonua Paleka

    Wendy Osher
    Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 15 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

