+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Update: (8:33 a.m. 11.1.17)

Motorists report that traffic remains backed up in the Lahiana bound direction past the Kuihelani Junction. The delay comes following a traffic accident reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 near McGregor Point in Māʻalaea. Motorists can continue to expect delays and should use caution while traveling in the area. We will continue to update this post as more information becomes available. Motorists are reminded that it will take time before traffic resumes its normal flow.

Update: Highway Backed Up Traffic Continues (7:41 a.m. 11.1.17)

Traffic on the Honoapiʻilani Highway remains bottle-necked following a traffic accident reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 near McGregor Point in Māʻalaea. Motorists can continue to expect delays and should use caution while traveling in the area. We will continue to update this post as more information becomes available. Motorists are reminded that it will take time before traffic resumes its normal flow.

Update: Temporary Closure (6:46 a.m. 11.1.17)

Maui police are responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident on the Honoapiʻilani Highway in the area of McGregor Point, reported at around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. The affected vehicles were partially blocking the roadway according to initial reports. At 6:46 a.m., police issued an update, saying they were temporarily closing the highway at the location while cleanup was being conducted. Motorists can expect delays and should use caution while traveling in the area.