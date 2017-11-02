Maui’s Real Property Assessment Division is mailing out disallowance notices to property owners who have claimed a Home Exemption, but have been identified as not having filed a Hawaiʻi resident income tax return.

Residents who receive this notice should note that if they want to qualify for a 2018 Home Exemption, that the need to provide the Real Property Assessment Division with a certified copy of their 2016 State of Hawaiʻi resident income tax return on or before Dec. 31, 2017. County officials say there will be no exceptions.

Although residents may not be required to file a tax return by the State of Hawai(NO EXCEPTIONS)i Department of Taxation, in order to qualify for a homeowner’s exemption, the Maui County Code requires the filing of an income tax return as a resident of the State of Hawaii with a reported address in the County the year prior to the effective date of the exemption.

For more information, visit the Real Property Assessment Division at 70 E. Kaʻahumanu Ave., Suite A-16 at the Maui Mall in Kahului, or call (808) 270-7297.