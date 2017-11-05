Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff. Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column. Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at (808) 270-7855, AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Dear Mayor:

Q: After all the rain we got recently, the bushes are all overgrown near the intersection by my house. This makes it hard to see if cars are coming from the other direction. Who do I call about this?

A: For sight distance problems such as the one at this intersection, call the Maui County Public Works Department, Engineering Division, at 270-7745.