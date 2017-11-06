Comedian Jo Koy will perform two shows at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 and 10 p.m.

Koy has sold out clubs across the nation and has appeared on over 100 episodes of “Chelsea Lately.” His infectious, explosive energy on stage, insightful jokes, and family‐inspired humor cross all boundaries.

In 2005, Koy had the “opportunity of a lifetime” with a performance on the “Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” He became one of a select few ever to receive a standing ovation.

Koy pulls inspiration from his supportive family and specifically his son. He has had two Comedy Central specials, “Don’t Make Him Angry” and “Lights Out.”

Koy has also appeared on VH1, “World’s Funniest Fails,” the “Joy Behar Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Last Call with Carson Daly,” and “Jamie Foxx: Laffapalooza.”

He is a firm believer in service and giving back to the community and is currently working with the Lupus Foundation to bring awareness to this cause.

Opening the show will be comedian Chase Durousseau.

The show is for mature audiences.

Tickets are $36.50, $46.50 (plus applicable fees), for tickets click here.